Verizon is adding Google One AI Premium as a perk for some customers

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Verizon's myPlan wireless and myHome internet subscriptions allow users to choose from a selection of perks, which include Netflix & Max with ads, a Disney bundle, a Walmart+ membership and numerous others. Another one is joining their ranks; this time, it's a Google One AI Premium subscription for $10 monthly instead of $20.

The Google One AI Premium perk functions the same as the original one aside from the 50 percent discount. It includes access to Gemini Advanced, which is capable of summarizing more information and performing "Deep Research." Google says Deep Research can use Gemini to go through 1,500 pages of information and prepare a report for you within minutes. You can also now use Gemini in Google Docs and Gmail. As the cherry on top, there's 2TB of Google One cloud storage and a handful of other benefits like the ability to share that storage with your family and a recurring 10 percent back from any purchase on the Google Store.

Verizon customers can select Google One AI Premium as their perk for their plans starting February 6. This applies to new and existing customers, as perks can be swapped. It's worth noting that if you don't care about Gemini, Google has long offered 2TB of Drive storage for $10 a month or $100 a year.