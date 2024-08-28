Watch out, there's a new AI pin in town that can transcribe all your conversations

I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. Standalone AI devices have crashed and burned harder than the Hindenburg . They are, as one might say, not ready for prime time . Heck, the jury’s still out on AI for smartphones . However, the show must go on, so here’s another AI pin that will likely cause Marques Brownlee’s hair to fall out when it officially launches.

The Plaud NotePin could solve some of the issues that plagued rival products by limiting the scope. This thing isn’t a purported digital assistant that will streamline every aspect of modern life. It’s a note-taking device, albeit one with some AI bells and whistles.

The NotePin automatically records and transcribes conversations, and that’s pretty much it. I could see this being useful for students, stopping the cruel punishment known as “jotting down notes.” The same goes for people stuck in an endless kaleidoscope of meetings.

The AI comes into play in a number of ways. First of all, this thing isn’t stuck on English. The pin can transcribe and translate 59 languages, with more on the way. It also, allegedly, will pay attention to context to correctly name each speaker and organize the talk into something resembling a script.

Finally, there’s an AI analysis component that summarizes everything. This data can be accessed via a chat window, so you can ask specific questions about any of the dozens of conversations you’ve had while wearing the pin.

The NotePin is small and light, with the company saying it weighs about the same as a AA battery. This form factor will let users pin it just about anywhere, so it won’t be quite as obvious as the scalding-hot (and heavy) Humane AI pin. Pre-orders are available now, and it’s fairly reasonable at $170. However, an $80 annual subscription is required if you want to record more than 300 minutes of audio per month.

But I’m not done. Here’s where things get weird. This is just the first step in the company’s plans toward something grandiose. Plaud hopes to one day use the trove of recordings to create a “digital twin” of each user, according to an interview with Wired .

“Someday, you’re going to be able to utilize AI to reproduce yourself—create this real digital twin. That’s kind of this grand mission, where we think if we’re able to help users connect to so many memories, it’s going to be grand,” said Plaud CEO Nathan Hsu.

However, Hsu says this dream may take “decades” to achieve, so at least he’s being realistic, unlike every other AI company out there. Also, I don’t want a digital twin. One of me is enough, thank you very much.

For now, though, there’s the NotePin. I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t work (mostly) as advertised. I also don’t see why anyone would need it when they already carry around a computer with a microphone that could very easily house software to do everything the NotePin can do. Shrug.

