xAI's Grok launches Studio interface for documents and code

xAI has launched a new interface for its Grok chatbot that could be compared to ChatGPT's Canvas. The Elon Musk-helmed AI company has introduced the first version of Studio, which can generate documents, code and even browser games on a separate window. If you ask Grok to write an essay for you, for instance, you'll find text formatting buttons (Bold, Italics and Underline) at the top of the interface. You'll also find a a drop-down menu with header options and buttons to create bullet and numbered lists.

If you ask Grok to write code for you, you'll immediately see how it runs on a preview tab that you can switch to on the upper part of the interface. In addition to being able to preview HTML, the chatbot can also run and preview Python, C++, Javascript, Typescript and bash scripts. In addition, the company has added Google Drive support for Grok, which now works with documents, spreadsheets and slides. You can upload a spreadsheet and ask it to use information from the file to prepare a report for you, complete with charts and illustrations, open an essay you want to edit, or slides you'd like to jazz up. Grok Studio is available for all premium and free users. You don't have to type in a prompt or click anything to activate it, but you'll have to sign up for an account and sign in before you can access its features.