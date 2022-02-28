Airbnb offers free housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

More than 300,000 people have fled the country after Russia invaded.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|02.28.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
February 28th, 2022
In this article: housing, news, gear, refugees, airbnb, brian chesky, nonprofit, ukraine, russia
Volunteers wait with information leaflet for people from Ukraine arriving from Poland at the Berlin main train station Hauptbahnhof, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Fabrizio Bensch / reuters

Airbnb has pledged to work with Ukraine's neighbors to provide free temporary housing to up to 100,000 refugees who are fleeing the country after Russia invaded. Executives are sending letters to the leaders of several European nations — beginning with Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania — to offer their support. More than 300,000 people have left Ukraine since the invasion commenced on Thursday, as Bloomberg notes.

The Airbnb.org nonprofit will work with governments and local organizations to support the needs of refugees in each nation, which may include providing longer-term housing. The housing costs will be covered by Airbnb, along with donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund and hosts. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said that, while partnerships are being forged with nonprofits in European countries, refugees and asylum seekers can seek help from the UN Refugee Agency

The nonprofit last week announced it has facilitated housing for 21,300 Afghan refugees. It said it would house up to 40,000 Afghan refugees on a temporary basis after the Taliban assumed power. Airbnb.org last week set a target of providing free short-term housing to another 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan, Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America and other territories. That goal is separate from the pledge to help Ukrainian refugees.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget