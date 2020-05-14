Akai hasn’t been shy about reinventing the classic MPC series. Right now you have at least five options to choose from, and that doesn’t include the apps (or… headphones). Today, Akai reveals the MPC Live II. As the name suggests, it’s a sequel to 2017’s original Live, which offered battery power and computer-free use for beat-makers who wanted something that would fit in their studio, as well as their carry on.
The Live II has one obvious new addition: a pair of “studio monitors” built right in. The speakers sit along the bottom and offer stereo sound wherever you are. Previously, you’d have to create music in headphones, and it’s likely you’ll still want to do that for the most part, but having speakers on board will definitely make this a little more “complete” as a standalone device. It also means you can give impromptu performances and play out at a house party we assume.