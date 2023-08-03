Alienware announces a new-look Aurora R16 desktop

Now might be your chance if you've been in the market for a new gaming computer but haven't found the right one. Alienware has announced the launch of its Aurora R16 desktop, an updated version of its flagship computer. Though the Aurora R16 is being released less than a year after the Aurora R15, it features a different design and features than its predecessor.

At a quick glance, you'll notice that the line's former triangle shape is gone in favor of the rectangular Legend 3 design Alienware rolled out with its gaming laptops earlier this year. Yet, the Aurora 16 is 40 percent smaller than its predecessor while maintaining the same internal volume and, thus, upgradability. It also debuts the Alienware Command Center for desktops.

Additional features of Alienware's Aurora R16 desktop include 20 percent lower acoustics, seven percent lower temperatures and up to ten percent lower CPU than the Aurora R15. It also brings larger air intakes and exhausts, with a 54.5 percent larger open ratio. Plus, the Aurora R16 has two M.2 PCIe slots providing up to 8TB of storage and supports Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5 Gbps ethernet. Alienware's Aurora R16 desktop is available now for $1,750. It will offer RTX 4070 or RTX 4070 Ti in the US and Canada, while European and Asian markets will also have RTX 3050 and RTX 4080.