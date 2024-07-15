Alleged Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL leak shows a redesigned camera bar

We’re less than a month away from the next Made by Google event, and we may already know what one of the marquee announcements will look like. TikTok user pixo_unpacking (via YTechB) posted videos over the weekend of apparent pre-production samples of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL.

The phones in the video have different backs: a glossy finish on the standard Pixel 9’s rear and a matte one on the larger Pixel XL’s. 9to5Google notes that they appear to include rear-panel etchings Google uses for prototypes, although they’re mostly covered in the clips by labels.

Based on the video, the Pixel 9 appears to have two cameras, while the Pixel 9 XL has three. In addition, Google seems to have changed the camera visor into an elongated oval. It appears to be quite the protrusion, as evidenced by the video’s sections showing the two phones together.

Google sent out invites last month to the August 13 event. Although (unsurprisingly) devoid of details, it promised to “showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.” The event will be at Google’s Mountain View headquarters instead of the typical New York City setting for Pixel launches.

In addition to the Pixel 9 series, we expect a next-generation Pixel Fold, a new Tensor chip and a third-generation Pixel Watch. (And a possible Pixel Buds appearance.) Of course, since this is 2024 and no company can hold an event without an almost comical obsession with AI, we’re practically guaranteed to hear more about new Google AI features — like the rumored Pixie AI assistant. In addition, the phones could include iPhone-like emergency satellite messaging.