‘Alone in the Dark' reboot confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

There have been rumblings for a while that a remake of Alone in the Dark was in the works and THQ Nordic confirmed at its summer showcase that the rumors are (sort of) true. It’s bringing a “reimagining” of the 1992 classic to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC, though didn't reveal when to expect it.

The Lovecraftian original is widely considered the first 3D survival horror game (it earned a Guinness World Record stating as much), but there hasn't been an Alone in the Dark title since 2015 . This will also be THQ Nordic's first entry since it bought the series from Atari in 2018.

The single-player reimagining from developer Pieces Interactive will feature an original story from Mikael Hedberg, the writer of Soma and Amnesia: The Dark Descent , and creature designs from long-term Guillermo del Toro collaborator Guy Davis. The game will include characters, places and themes from the ’90s trilogy. It's still set in the American South in the 1920s and features the first game's protagonists, Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby, as playable characters. However, THQ Nordic says all the enemies will be brand new.