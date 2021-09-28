Amazon's 2019 Fire HD 10 tablet drops to a new low of $96

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon announced new Fire HD 10 tablets at the end of last month and now it seems the company is trying to get rid of previous models in a one-day closeout sale. The main device is the 64GB, 2019 Fire HD 10, which is nearly half off at $96. That's even better than its Prime Day price of $100 that we saw back in June, and considering the 2021 version of the tablet isn't too different, this is a good way to get one of the most capable Fire tablets for less.

The 2019 model and the latest Fire HD 10 have a lot in common: both have 10.1-inch 1080p touchscreens, although the new version's is 10 percent brighter, and both run on 2.0GHz octa-core processors. The max amount of built-in storage you can get on either is 64GB, but both can be expanded with a microSD card slot. The 2019 version can hold up to 512GB of storage while the new model has a 1TB capacity. Both also have a 12-hour estimated battery life and both charge via USB-C.

Arguably the biggest differences between the two are in design and RAM. The 2021 model has a slightly more refined design with thinner bezels, and it comes in new colors as well as configurations like the "Productivity bundle," which includes one year of Microsoft 365 and a keyboard case. Also, the previous version had 2GB of RAM while the new model has 3GB.

The increased RAM will likely make the biggest difference in the overall experience of the new Fire HD 10 compared to its predecessor. But if you're willing to skip that extra gigabyte of memory and the other small upgrades, the 2019 Fire HD 10 remains a solid budget tablet.

