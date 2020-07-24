Amazon bans foreign sales of plants in US after mysterious seed deliveries

The US and other countries have been dealing with a wave of strange, unexpected seed shipments this summer, and Amazon has decided that the best solution is to clamp down. The Wall Street Journal has learned that Amazon has banned all sales of foreign plants and seeds in the US, whether they’re imports or sales inside the country by non-US residents. It’s an effort to “protect our customers and enhance the customer experience,” according to a policy email sent to sellers.
A spokersperson talking to the WSJ confirmed the move, but didn’t explain why. Sellers who break the rules could be subject to penalties that include removal of their accounts.