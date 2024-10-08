Amazon devices are up to 68 percent off for October Prime Day including Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks and Blink cameras

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

While you can often find discounts on Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Kindles and other Amazon devices throughout the year, October Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to buy them. Amazon usually discounts most of its gadgets for members-only, Prime Day sale events, and those sale prices are typically only rivaled by Black Friday deals. For this year’s October Prime Day, you’ll find most of Amazon’s devices on sale for record-low prices (or close to them). These are the best October Prime Day deals you can get on Kindles, Fire TVs, Echos and more.

Prime Day deals on Echo speakers and displays

If you’re keen on making your home a bit smarter, an Echo speaker or smart display can help by giving you an easy way to interact with Alexa. The voice assistant is compatible with so many smart home devices at this point, including smart light bulbs and robot vacuum cleaners, and it’s convenient that there’s an Echo device for nearly every budget now.

Prime Day deals on Kindle ereaders

The three best times of the year to buy a new Kindle ereader are Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day. Typically the latter is the best of the three, and we’re seeing solid sale prices across the entire Kindle lineup right now.

Kindle Paperwhite for $125 ($25 off): The latest version of the Paperwhite has thinner bezels, an adjustable warm light, speedier page turns and a battery that can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge. This model is also IPX8 waterproof and has built-in Audible integration.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $115 ($55 off): This kids bundle includes the standard Kindle Paperwhite with 16GB of RAM, a kid-friendly cover, a two-year warranty and one free year of access to Amazon Kids+.

Kindle Scribe for $255 ($85 off): The Scribe is one of the best E-Ink tablets you can buy at the moment, and certainly the top pick if you want a writable table that also excels as an ereader. It provides a great reading and writing experience, thanks in part to its ability to access the entire Kindle ebook library, and it has handy Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox integration.

Prime Day deals on Fire tablets

Amazon’s Fire tablets make great couch devices, or first tablets for kids who have no business touching their parents’ fancy iPads and Galaxy tabs. While they go on sale semi-frequently throughout the year, Prime Day is the time where you’re likely to get the greatest discounts.

Prime Day deals on Fire TV devices

Fire TV devices can help turn an old TV into a smart one, or give you respite from a smart TV interface that you despise (as long as you can deal with Fire TV OS pushing Prime Video content in your face). But arguably the best thing about these devices is that there’s an option for every budget, and the barrier to entry lowers even further with Prime Day deals.

Fire TV Stick Lite streamer for $18 ($12 off): This is already the most affordable Fire TV streaming stick, but it’s a steal at this sale price. It supports 1080p content and comes with a “lite” version of the Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick streamer for $20 ($20 off): This dongle ups the ante on the TV Stick Lite by adding support for Dolby Atmos audio, plus it comes with the regular version of the Alexa Voice Remote. It also supports Wi-Fi 5 and comes with 8GB of internal storage.

Fire TV Stick 4K streamer for $25 ($25 off): This mode is the cheapest Fire TV Stick you can get to stream 4K content, plus it has support for Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Vision and Atmos. With its live picture-in-picture feature, you can view security camera feeds right on your TV while you’re watching your favorite show or movie.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer for $35 ($25 off): In addition to 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision and Atmos support, the 4K Max dongle includes Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, 16GB of built-in storage and live picture-in-picture capabilities.

Fire TV Cube set-top box for $100 ($40 off): This model will provide the best performance of any Fire TV streaming device, and it supports 4K HDR content, Dolby Vision and Atmos and an enhanced version of the Alexa Voice Remote. Along with live picture-in-picture view and the Fire TV ambient experience, you can also hardware other devices to the Fire TV Cube including a cable box or a game console.

Prime Day deals on Ring, Blink and smart home devices

You may not immediately think of them when you think about Amazon's own tech, but the shopping giant also owns Ring and Blink. Gadgets from these companies make up most of Amazon's home security offerings, and you can usually find steep discounts during Prime Day on security cameras, alarm systems and other bundles.

