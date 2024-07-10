Amazon discounts the Echo Buds to only $25 ahead of Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day will officially be here on July 16, but we're already starting to see discounts pop up, particularly on Amazon's own devices. The Amazon Echo Buds are half off in this early Prime Day deal. The wireless earphones, already one of Engadget’s top picks for budget on-the-go buds at $50, are only $25 today. That’s a record low for the latest model, which arrived last year.

This latest iteration of the Echo Buds doesn’t plunge into your ear canals. Instead, the buds have a semi-open fit with a stem, similar to Apple’s standard AirPods. The Echo Buds include removable silicone ear covers (not tips) to help with grip and comfort without stuffing something inside your ear, which can be uncomfortable for some folks.

That means they lack noise cancelation, so don’t expect them to tune or block out the outside world (apart from your music drowning things out if it’s loud enough). This style works better for those who want to maintain awareness of their surroundings while avoiding the feeling of full ear canals.

The third-gen Echo Buds can last up to five hours per charge (up to six with Alexa’s wake-word detection disabled). However, their charging case adds another 15 hours, and you can add a quick two hours to the buds with a quick 15-minute charge.

Sound quality will be noticeably lower than that of competitors in the $200-ish range, but Amazon would’ve been performing miracles if it matched that. Instead, you get a perfectly solid sound profile (lacking a bit of bass) that performs beyond what you’d expect for $50 earbuds. At $25 today, it’s hard to imagine anything else coming close in that price range.

