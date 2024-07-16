Amazon dropped the price of the iPad mini to a record low of $380 for Prime Day 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is here, with discounts on just about everything under the sun. One of the best Prime Day deals we’ve found is for the Apple iPad Mini. It’s currently on sale for $380, which is a discount of $120 and a record-low price across all color options.

This is the fantastic sixth-generation iPad Mini with the A15 chip. If you want a tablet that can easily fit in a bag or purse, this is the one to get. It boasts USB-C connectivity, a 12MP front-facing camera, 64GB of storage, Touch ID and, of course, the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

The iPad Mini also works with the Apple Pencil stylus and the company’s Smart Folio protective cover. However, both are sold separately. This tablet easily made our list of the best iPads, mostly because of its tried-and-true design and compact form factor. This makes it the best, and really only, iPad that’s built for one-handed use. It’s just 0.65 pounds.

The speakers are great, though there’s no option for Face ID. The A15 chip is also getting a bit long in the tooth. To that end, it’s highly possible we’ll see a refresh later in the year. For now, though, this is the best Apple tablet in its size range.

