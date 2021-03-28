Amazon's rotating Echo Show 10 is $40 off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Now's a good time to buy the Echo Show 10 if its usual asking price is off-putting. Amazon is selling its unique rotating smart display for $210, or $40 below the official sticker. This is the first discount we've seen for the new Echo Show 10, and substantial enough that it could be worthwhile if you like to have video calls in the kitchen or living room.

Buy Echo Show 10 on Amazon - $210

If you don't need an expansive screen, you can also buy the alarm clock-oriented Echo Show 5 at a sale price of $50. The basic Echo Dot is down to $35, and the standard Echo has dropped to $80.

The Echo Show 10's rotating 10-inch screen is something of a gimmick, but it does work — this is a fine pick if you have multiple family members who want to participate in video calls, or if you just want freedom to move around the room. It can even double as a security camera, and the high sound quality makes it a treat even when you're not staring at the display. It's just a question of whether or not these additions are worth the steep premium you'll pay over the Echo Show 8.

