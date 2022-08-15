Amazon's Echo Show 15 smart display is on sale for $60 off

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've been in the market for a large smart display, it might be worth taking a look at Amazon's Echo Show 15, which is currently on sale. You can snap one up for $190 , which is $60 off the regular price of $250. That's a discount of 24 percent.

Amazon released the device last year and we gave it a score of 78 in our review . We admired the large, bright screen and the picture frame design. We found the widgets (which include ones for headlines, weather, calendar, sticky notes, recipe suggestions and package delivery tracking) to be handy. However, the camera and audio quality were lacking. Though the Echo Show 15 is designed to be wall mounted, Amazon's decision to sell desktop stands separately rather than bundling one in as standard is also disappointing.

Since this is an Amazon smart display, you can of course use it to control compatible smart home devices. Echo Show 15 supports a variety of video and audio streaming services, and it can link to compatible Echo speakers for richer audio. You might also use the display to show pictures from Amazon Photos or Facebook.

Meanwhile, family members can have their own profiles. They can use voice ID and the visual ID face-recognition system to access personalized content such as reminders, appointments and music they listened to recently.