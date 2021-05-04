Amazon reportedly paid no income tax on $55 billion in European sales in 2021

The company received €1 billion in tax credits as well, according to filings.
Kris Holt
04.21.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
April 21st, 2022
In this article: amazon, news, gear, tax, e-commerce, europe, business
SEATTLE, WA - MAY 20: A sign is seen outside of an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Five women employees sued Amazon this week, alleging discrimination and retaliation. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
David Ryder via Getty Images

Although Amazon's main European business saw an increase in sales to around $55 billion last year, the company avoided paying income tax. It posted a loss of €1.16 billion euros ($1.26 billion) and it even received €1 billion in tax credits. According to filings obtained by Bloomberg, the credit was “mainly due to the use of net losses carried forward in accordance with the tax consolidation system.”

The Amazon EU Sarl unit is based in Luxembourg and reports revenue from its divisions in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden and the Netherlands. Its sales increased by 17 percent in 2021.

“Across Europe, we pay corporate tax amounting to hundreds of millions of euros,” an Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg. They said revenue, profit and tax are reported to local authorities in each country. The company said it posted a loss after opening more than 50 new sites across the continent last year.

Amazon has been the subject of criticism for years for tax breaks it receives and how it reports income. In 2017, the European Union slapped Amazon with a €250 million ($280 million) tax bill over alleged illegal state aid practices dating back to the early 2000s. Amazon successfully appealed the bill last year. The European Commission has filed an appeal against that decision in the European Court of Justice.

