Amazon Fire HD Kids Pro tablets are up to 53 percent off in an early Prime Day deal

You'll need to be a Prime member to take up this offer, though.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is not quite here yet. You'll need to hang on until mid-July for that two-day extravaganza. But there are still some fresh deals on Amazon that are only available to Prime members. If you're in the market for a tablet or two to keep youngsters in your life occupied for a while, you're in luck — Fire HD Kids Pro tablets are on sale. The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro has dropped to $70 for Prime subscribers . That's a discount of $80 and a record low price.

If you, or the child in your life you'd be buying this for, would prefer a tablet with a larger screen, you can opt for the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. That's also dropped to a record low. Prime members can snag that 10-inch model for $110 , which is an identical $80 price cut (albeit a bit less in percentage terms).

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is our pick for the best tablet for kids . It comes with a so-called kid-proof case and a promise from Amazon that the company will replace it for free if a youngster breaks it.

While the base model only comes with 32GB of onboard storage, you can easily expand that with up to a 1TB microSD card — perfect for loading the tablet up with a kid's favorite movies and TV shows before a long trip. The 1080p display is nothing to sniff at either.

The tablet also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (usually $5 per month for Prime members). This includes access to more than 20,000 games, books and apps for kids. Meanwhile, parents and guardians can manage use of the tablet through a dashboard. They can set up content filters, time limits and even education goals.

