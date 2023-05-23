Amazon has a big sale on Razer gaming accessories and peripherals Keyboards, controllers, headsets and more are up to 50 percent off.

A variety of Razer's gaming accessories and peripherals are currently discounted on Amazon, including its Blackwidow V3 TKL keyboard, a favorite of gamers at Engadget. Normally retailing at $100, the silent version is 20 percent off at $80, while the clicky model is 15 percent off at $85. Both models support 16.8 million colors across the keys and can handle up to 80 million clicks.

Razer Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL Keyboard The silent keyboard is 20 percent off, while the clicky model is discounted 15 percent. $80 at Amazon

The Kraken X headset is also on sale with a 48 percent discount bringing the 7.1 surround sound headphones down from $60 to $31. They feature a noise-canceling microphone along with volume and mute buttons right on the left earcup.

Razer's Viper Ultralight Mouse has one of the biggest discounts, with a 50 percent slash dropping the price from $80 to $40. The ambidextrous mouse has an 8000Hz polling rate, meaning there's next to no input latency. The woven wire means there are no concerns about battery life while still allowing for smooth movements. It also holds up to five stored profiles and utilizes the Focus+ 20K Optical Sensor for features like motion sync.

Rounding out the Razer gaming basics currently on sale is the Wolverine V2 Chroma controller for Xbox, with a 27 percent discount bringing the price from $150 to $110. Like with the Blackwidow V3 TKL keyboard, gamers can customize it with 16.8 million colors and light effects. The controller also offers four extra triggers and two remappable bumpers. Users can change the color effects and button controls through the Razer Control Setup for Xbox app.

