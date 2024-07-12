Amazon is adding a free $300 gift card when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you’re considering a premium foldable phone, these pre-order deals ahead of Prime Day may be the way to go. You can get a $300 Amazon gift card when you reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and a $200 one with the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Both phones begin shipping on July 24.

The Samsung Z Fold 6 will typically cost $1,900 for 256GB of storage and $2,320 for 512GB. But Amazon’s deal gets you the 512GB with a $300 Amazon gift card for $1,900. (The 256GB model costs the same, so there’s no reason to go with it.) That’s still loads of money to spend on a phone, but if you were going the premium foldable route anyway, at least this offer doubles the storage and adds a nice chunk of store credit for the same entry price.

The Z Fold 6 has the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and more RAM than its predecessor. It also adds a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a brighter display (up to 2,600 nits).

In Engadget’s hands-on, Sam Rutherford found the phone to be sharper and sleeker than its predecessor. The Z Fold 6 has a new dual-rail hinge with Samsung’s enhanced Armor Aluminum for a lighter feel. The main screen’s slightly tweaked dimensions also improve the viewing experience. The phone even has a 60-percent larger vapor chamber to help cool the phone during intense gaming sessions.

For the Z Flip 6, you can also pre-order the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB model ($1,099), and you’ll get a $200 Amazon gift card with your purchase.

The smaller foldable had more changes in this year’s upgrades. These include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery (the largest on any Z Flip) and cameras to match the excellent ones on the Galaxy S24: a 50MP main one and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a 2024 flagship phone without AI features, and both phones have plenty. Carrying over from the Galaxy S24 series, both phones add generative tools like browsing assist, dictation, new translation tools and Circle to Search.

Both phones arrive on July 24, and the deal is only valid through July 23 or as long as supplies last.

