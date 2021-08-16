Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for a record low of $80 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While nothing can replicate holding a new hardcover book in your hands, you can't beat the convenience of an e-reader. Devices like Amazon's Kindles let you take your whole library with you, so you're never without options when picking your next read. They also make good student devices if you have a lot of digital textbooks available to you. Those looking to pick up a new e-reader for work or play can get a Kindle for less right now — Amazon just knocked the price of its Kindle Paperwhite down to $80 and its standard Kindle down to $65. While not a record low for the Kindle, the $50 discount on the Paperwhite brings it back down to its Prime Day price.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $80 Buy Kindle at Amazon - $65

The Paperwhite may be three years old at this point, but it remains one of the best e-readers you can buy. Not only is it compact, but it has a waterproof design that will protect it against accidental splashes. Amazon updated it a few years ago with a higher-contrast display plus Audible support, which means you can listen to audiobooks when you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones connected to the device.

While we recommend the Paperwhite to those that can afford it, Amazon's standard Kindle is a much better buy now than it was a couple of years ago. When last updated, the Kindle received a higher-contrast display, a new front light that makes reading in dark places much easier and a smaller, sleeker design. It may not have the bells and whistles that the Paperwhite has, but it does its one and only job of displaying ebooks well.

That said, if you're still happy with your old yet trusty e-reader, it's probably not necessary to upgrade. Kindles have received some convenient new features over the past few years, but none fundamentally change the experience of reading an ebook. But for those that haven't yet taken the plunge, Amazon's latest sale is a great one to consider if you want to bring an e-reader into your life. The biggest caveat to keep in mind is that these discounts are on the ad-supported Kindles, so you'll have to deal with Amazon's "special offers" and lock screen ads on your e-reader.

