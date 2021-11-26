Amazon knocks 21 percent off a GoPro Hero 10 Black bundle for today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We saw GoPro's Hero 10 Black drop in price on Amazon earlier this month, but for Black Friday, you can get the action cam with a number of accessories for less. The bundle is $450, the same price as the camera alone was at the beginning of November, but this time you're getting the Hero 10 Black along with an extra battery, a battery charger and a camera sleeve with a lanyard. This is a good deal if you don't want to bother with a GoPro subscription — the company has its own bundles available for even less, but all of them include a one-year Go Pro subscription.

The Hero 10 Black doesn't look much different from its predecessor, but it has GoPro's new GP2 processor, which makes significant improvements. Not only does it double speeds, but it also enables features like HyperSmooth 4.0, which stabilizes footage, tone mapping, noise reduction and a 5.3K maximum resolution at up to 60fps. It can also shoot in 4K at 120fps and 2.7K at 240fps. Like the previous model, the Hero 10 Black has a front screen to make it easier for you to shoot video of yourself, and it supports new horizon leveling option and faster navigation.

We knocked the Hero 10 Black for its higher price tag when compared to the Hero 9 Black, but more seriously, the battery life has taken a hit thanks in part to all of the new features the camera supports. In our testing, the Hero 10 Black lasted about one hour and 15 minutes when shooting video at 4K/30fps, but the previous model lasted a full half hour more than that. If you opt for this bundle, though, you'll get a second battery and that will come in handy if you're shooting tons of video in one sitting.

