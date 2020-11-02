Amazon knocks up to 30 percent off Blink home security cameras

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Outfitting your home with a security system can be costly and complicated. But there are more affordable ways to do so now, with Blink devices being some of the most accessible available. They're wireless, easy to install and require no monthly subscription fee (although there is one you can pay for). You can get some of the latest Blink cameras for less right now thanks to Amazon's sale that knocks up to 30 percent off the gadgets. The Blink Outdoor one-camera kit is down to $70 and the Blink Mini indoor cam is on sale for $25, which is only $5 more than its record-low price. Amazon also discounted the new Blink Video Doorbell, knocking it down from $50 to $40.

Aside from being weather-resistant, Blink Outdoor cameras are wireless so you're able to place them almost anywhere around your home (especially if you invest in a few mounts). They record 1080p video and have infrared night vision, plus they'll send alerts to your smartphone when they detect motion. They also support two-way audio, so you can chat with whoever is on the other side of your front door.

Also, if you already have an Echo Show device in your home, you can use it to check out the feed from your cameras at any time. As for battery life, the two AA batteries that power the Blink Outdoor cameras should last for two years before you need to replace them.

If you're not ready to go all-in with Outdoor cams, the Blink Mini is a good way to test out security cameras in your home. It's a wired device, but it's super compact and also supports 1080p video, motion alerts, two-way audio and Alexa commands.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.