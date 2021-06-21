All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you want to add more storage to your console or PC, take a gander at the Samsung 980 Pro. It's a high-end solid-state drive that's on sale for Prime Day, with the 500GB variant dropping from $150 to $100. Meanwhile, the 2TB model is down from $430 to $330.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (500GB) at Amazon - $100

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) at Amazon - $330

The SSD has PCIe 4 connectivity and an M.2 2280 form factor, so it should fit into laptops as well as desktops. It can reach speeds of up to 6,900 MB/s. The 980 Pro's nickel coating and heat spreader label should help manage high temperatures.

Once DirectX PC games start supporting the Xbox Series X/S Direct Storage feature, the 980 Pro could be ideal for PC gamers — as long as the rest of your hardware is up to scratch. In the meantime, you could use the SSD as a system drive to get optimal performance for your day-to-day PC use.

Sony has yet to reveal which SSDs will be compatible with the PlayStation 5's storage upgrade slot (or when it will even activate the slot), but there's a chance that the 980 Pro will meet the bar. Until then, you'll be able to pick up an enclosure and use the SSD as external storage for PS5 ox Xbox Series X/S.

