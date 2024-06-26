Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates announced: The best early Prime Day deals you can shop ahead of the summer event

If you’re an Amazon Prime member who has never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited , you can now get five months of the music streaming service for no cost. If you’re a new user who doesn’t have Prime, you can get a three-month free trial. The service normally costs $10 per month for those who subscribe to Prime and $11 per month for those who don’t.

Music Unlimited isn’t a formal recommendation in our guide to the best music streaming apps : Its interface isn’t as tidy or smartly curated as that of Apple Music, our top pick, and we’ve found it to be a bit aggressive about promoting podcasts you may not care about. That said, it’s hard to beat free, and the service has more or less the same giant music library as its peers. It also supports lossless streaming, unlike Spotify, which is a nice plus for audiophiles with high-quality wired headphones. If you just want to save a bit of cash on your music streaming for a few months, it should do the job. Just remember to cancel when the free trial ends, as your subscription will be set to auto-renew by default.