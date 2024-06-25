Amazon Prime Day 2024 returns on July 16 and 17

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon has officially announced the dates for its next annual shopping event. Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be on July 16 and 17 this year — the event will begin at 12AM PT/3AM ET on Tuesday, July 16, and conclude at the end of the day on Wednesday, July 17. As to be expected, Prime Day will actually last two full days and it will bring thousands of exclusive, Prime-only deals on everything from electronics to fashion. If you can't wait a few more weeks, there are some Prime Day deals you can already shop now.

In addition to spurring a large number of sales in a short period of time, Amazon Prime Day has always been a way for the online retail giant to increase the overall number of Prime subscribers. Prime Day isn’t necessarily a perk of the service like access to Prime Video content or free two-day shipping are, but it certainly helps that most deals you’ll find on Amazon during the two-day event are exclusively available to Prime members. However, it’s worth noting that the cost of Prime has increased significantly since the service debuted in 2005: an annual membership will set you back $139 right now, nearly double the price it was at launch ($79 per year).

Prime Day in July has been the main shopping event for Amazon for a decade now, but that hasn’t stopped the company from expanding the event’s reach. For the past couple of years, we’ve seen a “fall Prime Day” of sorts pop up in October, presumably as Amazon’s official kickoff for the holiday shopping season. There’s no word on if October Prime Day will return for 2024, but since most online retailers have started their holiday sales earlier and earlier since 2020, we think there’s a good chance it’ll return this year as well.

If you do plan on putting that Prime membership to use next month, you can turn to Engadget to find the tech deals worth your month during the two-day event. Unsurprisingly, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to get Amazon devices, since most of them will likely be down to all-time-low prices. But we also expect to see worthwhile sales on headphones, robot vacuums, laptops, SSDs and much more. You can also follow Engadget Deals on Twitter for the latest news during Prime Day, and sign up for the new Engadget Deals newsletter to get the best deals delivered right to your inbox.

