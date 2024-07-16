Amazon Prime Day Apple deals include big discounts on AirPods, iPads and other gadgets we've tested in 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Review after review and guide after guide, Apple gear tends to come out on top in our testing. While Apple may potentially announce new models of iPhones, Apple Watches and/or AirPods during its annual fall hardware event, one of the things we like about the company’s devices is their longevity. So something you buy today should serve you well for years to come, particularly with the upcoming software updates.

Now that Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 is here, we’re seeing lots of worthwhile Prime Day Apple deals to choose from (iPhones and HomePods excluded). So if you’ve been thinking of a new MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch or a pair of AirPods, these best Prime Day deals are a good place to start.

As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we only highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout the two days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Best Prime Day AirPod deals

Engadget Apple AirPods Max $394 $549 Save $155 Apple’s over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are currently $394, down from their list price of $549. The lowest price we tracked prior to this was $430. These earned an 84 in our review back when they came out in 2020. The major caveat was the price, but we appreciated the excellent and balanced sound as well as the capable active noise cancellation (ANC). And we got 20 hours of use out of the headphones on a single charge, just as Apple promises. $394 at Amazon

Best Prime Day iPad deals

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget Apple iPad Mini $380 $499 Save $119 The iPad mini is the smallest tablet in Apple’s lineup — it also wasn’t replaced this year — and now Amazon has dropped the price down to $380 for Prime Day. The lowest price we tracked prior was $380 during last year’s sale, and the list price is $499. The Mini is our pick for one handed use in our iPad guide and it’s best for those who want something they can easily stuff in a bag or use as a highly capable ereader. $380 at Amazon

Best Prime Day MacBook deals

Best Prime Day deals on Apple gear

Photo by Chris Velazco / Engadget Apple AirTag $75 $99 Save $24 A four-pack of Apple AirTags sell for $99 at full price, though they frequently sell for $80. Right now for Prime Day, they’re down to $75. We think these are the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy if you’re an iPhone user. They rely on Apple’s vast Find My network that calls on every nearby iPhone to anonymously pinpoint an AirTag’s location. We found their locating features to be eerily accurate. $75 at Amazon

