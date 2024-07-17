Amazon Prime Day Apple deals on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads that you shouldn't miss today

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Prime Day Apple deals are still going strong — these are the best ones you can still get.

Apple gear currently holds the top honor in our lists of the best laptops, smartwatches and tablets you can buy — and our reviewers have tested out just about every major device out there and we’re looking forward to the software updates announced at WWDC and coming this fall. Amazon’s biggest Prime Day sale of 2024 has given a huge swath of Apple gear considerable discounts. While the retailer usually hosts another Prime event in October, the savings aren’t typically as good. So if you've been waiting for discounts on a new iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPod or Apple Pencil, check out the best Prime Day Apple deals you can still get during day two of the sale.

As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we only highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout the two days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Engadget Apple AirPods Max $394 $549 Save $155 Apple’s over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are currently $394, down from their list price of $549. The lowest price we tracked prior to this was $430. These earned an 84 in our review back when they came out in 2020. The major caveat was the price, but we appreciated the excellent and balanced sound as well as the capable active noise cancellation (ANC). And we got 20 hours of use out of the headphones on a single charge, just as Apple promises. $394 at Amazon

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget Apple iPad Mini $380 $499 Save $119 The iPad mini is the smallest tablet in Apple’s lineup — it also wasn’t replaced this year — and now Amazon has dropped the price down to $380 for Prime Day. The lowest price we tracked prior was $380 during last year’s sale, and the list price is $499. The Mini is our pick for one handed use in our iPad guide and it’s best for those who want something they can easily stuff in a bag or use as a highly capable ereader. $380 at Amazon

Photo by Chris Velazco / Engadget Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 The Apple AirTag is our pick for a Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users. It taps into Apple’s vast Find My network to track down missing items, calling on nearby iPhones to anonymously ping and triangulate the position. Right now a single tag is going for $24 instead of the $29 list price, which is one of the best Prime Day deals under $25 for this year. $24 at Amazon

