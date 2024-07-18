Amazon Prime Day Apple deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and more that are still available today

The latest Apple Watch is down to $280, down from the $399 list price. That's a the cheapest it's ever been and $15 less than the previous low.

The Series 9 was announced during Apple’s iPhone event last fall, and there’s a good chance we’ll see a new model this year, but it likely won’t be this affordable.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is our favorite smartwatch overall, our top pick for an Apple Watch and earned a 92 in our review. It’s great at health and fitness tracking, has a bright always-on display and seamlessly integrates with your iPhone. This fall, it’ll also get fun new updates with watchOS 11, which Apple announced at WWDC.

Read our full review of the Apple Watch Series 9.