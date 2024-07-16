Amazon Prime Day deals discount these Sony ANC headphones to only $88

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is here, so let the deals commence. Here’s a pair of well-regarded Sony headphones for just $88, which is a record-low price. The original price is $150, so this deal is nothing to sneeze at.

We gave these Sony WH-CH720N headphones high-marks in our official review, calling out the fantastic sound quality and comfortable form factor. The cushioning is on-point and these cans are extremely light. There’s also a perfectly acceptable ANC feature, though it struggles with human voices. However, it’s great for constant ambient noise.

We also loved some of the high-tech bells and whistles here. There’s an adaptive sound control feature that automatically adjusts settings based on your location or activity. This will automatically engage the ANC or the transparency mode when needed. The EQ slider is also easy-to-use and great for making manual adjustments. There’s an affiliated app, complete with the option for DSEE upscaling.

It’s worth noting that we heaped all of our praise on these headphones at the original $150 asking price. At $88 it’s practically a no-brainer. On the downside, Sony’s budget-friendly headphones don’t offer automatic pausing and there’s a whole lot of plastic in the packaging. Otherwise, these are great, especially for the price.

