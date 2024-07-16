Amazon Prime Day deals include the Sonos Ray soundbar for $219

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is a great opportunity to beef up your home theater system and avoid relying solely on your TV's (probably paltry) built-in speakers. Sonos makes some of the best smart speakers around and several of them are on sale during the event. For instance, the Sonos Ray soundbar has dropped to $219, which is 22 percent off the regular price of $279.

The Sonos Ray is one of our top picks for the best midrange soundbar alongside its beefier sibling, the Beam. We gave it a score of 82 in our review.

The Ray is the company's most affordable soundbar to date, a fact that's aided by the current sale, but it's worth noting that similarly priced options on the market come with a subwoofer. That said, the Ray is somewhat smaller in size than many other soundbars. It's a good way to go if you have a smaller TV or a compact living space even if it won't deliver as immersive audio as larger models.

Like other Sonos speakers, the Ray is a cinch to set up. It delivers strong music and TV audio performance, while the bass is impressive for a soundbar of this size. Overall, the Ray is a good, budget-friendly entry point into the Sonos ecosystem.

