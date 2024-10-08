Amazon Prime Day headphone deals include the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $298

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Cue my jealousy as my favorite headphones — which I paid full price for — go on sale for Amazon Prime Day. They also happen to be Engadget's favorite wireless headphones at the moment. The Sony WH-1000XM5 are currently available for $298, which is roughly $100 off and close to a record-low price. Best of all, the discount applies to all color options: black, midnight blue, silver and smoky pink. We gave the WH-1000XM5 a 95 in our review when Sony released them in 2022, and they are still holding up against all their newer competitors.

One of the best things about the M5s is how comfortable they are. I've used them on a few transatlantic flights this year, and the fit, combined with the incredible active noise cancellation, meant I could sleep the whole way without any disruption. Plus, they have excellent sound quality, with double the processors and microphones of the WH-1000XM4s.

The M5's predecessor is also on sale, with the WH-1000XM4 down to $228 from $348. Despite being an earlier model, these are still an amazing option and offer one thing the M5s don't: folding. Released in 2020, this model garnered a 94 in our review thanks to their great sound quality, ANC and comfort

