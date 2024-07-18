Amazon Prime Day tech deals under $25 that are still available today

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

These are the most affordable Prime Day deals you can get after Amazon's sale.

Amazon Prime Day is officially over — but there are still a few legacy deals hanging on. We had previously pulled together this list of worthy under-$25 deals, and we've just updated it to reflect these affordable bargains that are still available as of Thursday morning.

As a reminder (and for the uninitiated): Engadget treats tech deals with the same care as we would “regular” tech news. When we scour the web for deals, we’re looking not only for the best prices possible, but also the best products as well. Our goal with our deals coverage, especially surrounding events like Amazon Prime Day, is to surface only the best deals we can find on the gadgets we’ve tested and rated highly, or that we’ve used and know to be worth your money.

Photo by Chris Velazco / Engadget Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 The Apple AirTag is our pick for a Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users. It taps into Apple’s vast Find My network to track down missing items, calling on nearby iPhones to anonymously ping and triangulate the position. Right now a single tag is going for $24 instead of the $29 list price, which is one of the best Prime Day deals under $25 for this year. $24 at Amazon

Prime Day deals no longer available

These deals were available earlier but have expired. They may or may not return.

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The smallest Echo speaker is the Echo Pop, and right now it’s down to $18 instead of the full $40, which is a 55 percent discount and matches the lowest price we’ve seen from past sales. The smaller size means you can add Alexa’s help and smart home control to dorm rooms, bathrooms, tiny kitchens or other spots without a lot of space. The discount applies to all four colorways: black, white, lavender and teal. For about $2 more, you can get the Pop with a Sengled smart bulb. $18 at Amazon

Blink All-new Blink Mini 2 $20 $40 Save $20 If you'd like to keep tabs on your living room or kitchen while you're away (or just in the other room), you might be in the market for an indoor security smart camera. Right now, the Blink Mini 2 indoor camera is on sale for $20 thanks to Prime Day (it’s usually $40). The second generation of the Mini cam acutally works both indoors and outdoors, but requires a weather-safe power adapter if you want to stick it outside. Like all security smart cams, it’ll alert you when motion is detected and can send you a live view of what it sees, while letting you hear and talk to whomever stands before it. $20 at Amazon

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Amazon Echo Buds (2023) $25 $50 Save $25 In our guide to the best budget earbuds, we called the Amazon Echo Buds the best option with an open-ear design. We like that they support auto pausing and multi-device pairing. They sound find out of the box, but it's definitely worth tweaking the audio with the EQ sliders in the Alexa app. For Prime Day, Amazon has lowered the price of their buds down to $25, which is half off their list price and $10 less than their previous all-time low. $25 at Amazon

Engadget Amazon Smart Plug $13 $25 Save $12 Amazon’s own smart plug is the one we recommend for people with an Alexa-oriented smart home. It connects with zero fuss and reliably controls whatever lamp, fan or other simple device you plug in. I've used many different smart plugs over the past year or so, and this one continues to be the most reliable — just remember it's only going to work with Alexa-enabled speakers or via the Alexa app on iOS or Android. Right now the plug is down to $13 after a 48 percent discount. That matches the low we saw during both the July and October Prime Days last year. $13 at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.