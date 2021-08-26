Amazon Prime Gaming's free titles for September include 'Knockout City'

Amazon is adding more titles to the list Prime Gaming subscribers can claim for free starting on September 1st. One of the latest additions is Knockout City, a recent release from Velan and EA. It's a cross-platform dodgeball brawler launched in May that's already available through Xbox Games Pass Ultimate and EA Play. The game is also free to play until level 25, but Prime Gaming users who want to keep playing until after they reach it will now be able to grab the title at no additional cost.

In addition, subscribers can still claim Lucasfilm Games' Sam & Max: Hit The Road beyond September 1st. The game has been free for subscribers since July, but like the studio's Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, it was supposed to be removed from the list after that date. Sam & Max: Hit The Road is based on a comic featuring an anthropomorphic detective dog and a rabbit-like creature. Completing the list games that will available for free starting on September 1st are Candleman The Complete Journey, Puzzle Agent, Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis, Tools Up! and Unmemory.

Subscribers will also get access to new loot for popular open-world RPG Genshin Impact. Namely: 60x Primogems, 8x Hero's Wit and 5x Calla Lily Seafood Soup. New loot also awaits Madden NFL 22, Fall Guys, Red Dead Online, Brawlhalla, Apex Legends, Grand Theft Auto Online and Rogue Company players. These freebies will be available at different dates throughout the month and will be up for a limited time only. Subscribers can check the official Amazon Prime Gaming website for the offers' start and end dates.