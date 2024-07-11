Amazon Prime members can get two months of Paramount+ with Showtime for only $12

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, with an official start date of July 16. However, early deals are already going live. For instance, Prime members can pick up two months of Paramount+ with Showtime for $12 . This works out to $6 per month, which is a savings of 50 percent.

This deal may only exist for Prime members, but it does apply to those who sign up for a free trial. So if you’ve been wanting to give Prime a try, this is a pretty good time to do so.

Opting for this subscription allows access to two streaming platforms. Paramount+ is home to dad-friendly shows like Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown, but also that Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff Knuckles , Halo and a lot more. It’s also, sort of, home to all of Star Trek, even if the latest season of Star Trek: Prodigy just released on Netflix .

Showtime is HBO’s younger and scrappier sibling. It airs all kinds of modern prestige dramas, like Billions, Yellowjackets and the criminally underrated On Becoming a God in Central Florida. It’s also the network that originally premiered classics like Dexter, Shameless, The L Word and Homeland, among others. Finally, it’s the only place to watch Twin Peaks: The Return, which is pretty much the best thing ever.

If you aren’t a Prime member and still want this deal, you can sign up directly through Paramount . However, Amazon makes it pretty convenient to keep track of your subscriptions via its channels platform. To that end, the company has also discounted some other streamers. Starz, home to Outlander and Party Down, is $2 for two months. MGM+, which currently airs a pretty neat genre show called From, is also $2 for 60 days.

No matter which option you go with, make sure to keep track of when you signed up. This ensures you can cancel before the price bounces back up, if you aren’t digging the content.

