Amazon sale discounts Western Digital and SanDisk storage by up to 61 percent

If you need extra storage to help you wrangle and organize all the files overtaking your computers and mobile devices, don't miss out on Amazon's latest one-day sale. The e-commerce website is selling a robust collection of SanDisk and Western Digital storage devices and memory cards at a discount right now, priced at up to 61 percent off. You can get SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Pro, which is currently listed for $160.49 or 48 percent off its regular price, if you're looking to bring a ruggedized storage solution everywhere you go.

It's encased in a forged aluminum chassis that acts as a heatsink enabling the device to sustain its read/write speeds that go up to 2000MB/s. The device can survive drops from up to 2 meters in height and is IP55 water-and-dust resistant — it even comes with a carabiner loop to prevent you from dropping it in the first place. And to protect the files you save, it also features 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

Looking for an internal storage for your PC-building needs instead? The 1TB Western Digital SN770 NVMe Solid State Drive that was designed to enable a smoother gaming experience is also on sale for $80, which is $50 less than its usual price. It has a read speed of up to 5,150MB/s and uses an advanced thermal management technology to help it maintain consistent speeds.

If what you need is a memory card, the one-day sale has a number of them listed, as well. One of the models on sale is SanDisk's 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card that's currently being sold for $58. That's $72 less than what the UHS Speed Class 3 and video Speed Class 30 (V30) microSDXC card usually costs. Amazon also has memory cards with smaller capacities on sale, though, if you're looking for something even cheaper.

