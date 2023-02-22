Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids falls back to an all-time low Grab the 8GB model for just $105, or $55 off the regular price.

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids tablet offers a more eye-friendly reading experience than the regular Kindle Kids, but that features comes at a premium price. Right now, though, they're on sale with the biggest discounts we've seen yet, letting you grab one for just $105 or $55 (34 percent) off the regular price. You'll also find big savings on the bundle sold with a cover, power adapter and screen protector, now discounted to $118, for a total savings of $75.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids

The fifth-gen Paperwhite has a larger and brighter, 6.8-inch display, compared with the previous model's six-inch screen. The 300 ppi screen is glare-free and looks like real paper, which allows for "easy reading in all conditions, even direct sunlight," Amazon says. It's also more responsive than before, and offers an IPX8 water resistant rating.

The Kids edition offers some extra perks designed for the younger set, as well. It includes a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which offers thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from Marvel, National Geographic and others. The adjustable warm light allows for safe night reading, and there's no worry about going to the beach or pool with the waterproof rating.

As mentioned, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8GB) is on sale for $105 in the "emerald forest" color, matching the lowest price we've seen. The best deal, though, may be on the $118 bundle (black or emerald forest) which adds a power adapter and screen protector for just $13 more and saving you $75 over the regular price.

