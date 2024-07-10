Amazon's Kindle Scribe drops to a new record-low ahead of Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t officially start until July 16, but early deals have been trickling in for days. For instance, the well-reviewed Kindle Scribe e-reader is on sale for $235 and includes the company’s Basic Pen stylus thingamajig. All told, that’s a discount of $105, making this a record-low price. The downside? This deal’s only for Prime members.

The Kindle Scribe easily made our list of the best E-ink tablets . It would have nabbed the top spot, if not for the exorbitant original asking price and some stiff competition from the reMarkable 2. However, this deal makes the Scribe much cheaper than comparable products.

We called the e-reader “better than pen and paper” in our official review , specifically mentioning the low latency between stylus and tablet and the premium exterior design. The Scribe is my personal e-reader of choice and I’ve stared at that thing for hundreds and hundreds of hours. I love it, but mostly as an e-reader. The extra screen real estate just feels more like reading a newly-released hardcover than those diminutive tablets out there. It’s also, oddly, easy to hold with one hand when needed, despite the relatively large form factor.

The writing part works great. It’s a seamless experience. I just don’t really use it. My handwriting is atrocious and after drawing a few pizza slices in the note-taking app, I kind of got bored. If note-taking is your bag, this certainly gets the job done. However, sharing these notes could be a bit more intuitive. There’s no handwriting-to-text conversion algorithm and the software automatically syncs the notes as image files, but the only real option for editing after the fact is to convert to a PDF and head into something like Evernote.

However, this is a Kindle. The digital shop is the best in the business with the biggest selection of titles. I look at the Scribe this way. I have the best e-reader on the market, in my opinion, and the note-taking stuff, well, that’s just like a nice little bonus.

