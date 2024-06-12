Amazon's Kindle Scribe drops to a record low of $240

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

You folks out there who have been waiting for a good deal before picking up Amazon’s Kindle Scribe , the company’s first Kindle with stylus support, now may be your time. The device has dropped to an all-time low price of $240 . That’s 29 percent off the regular price for the base model with the Basic Pen and 16 GB of storage. In addition, there’s an option you can plump for that includes three months of Kindle Unlimited. That bundle costs the same price , but remember to cancel Kindle Unlimited before the three months are up if you don't want to keep using it (the service typically costs $12 per month).

One important thing to bear in mind here is that Amazon Prime Day is slated to take place in July. That mega sale always includes steep discounts on Amazon’s own products. While $240 is the best offer we’ve seen for the Kindle Scribe, there’s the possibility that the price will drop even lower for a couple of days in July.

That said, a discount of $100 is nothing to sniff at for our pick for the best e-reader E Ink tablet around. The 10.2-inch touchscreen has auto-adjusting front lights to make it easy to use in a variety of lighting conditions. The stylus and tablet combine to deliver a low-latency writing experience, which makes writing on the device by hand feel more natural. You can create multiple notebooks too, adding pages as you see fit.

The Kindle Scribe's battery can power the device for months between charges as E Ink screens are incredibly efficient. You can, of course, read e-books from Amazon and Amazon Unlimited. You can also listen to audiobooks thanks to Audible and Bluetooth support.

On the downside, we found it somewhat frustrating that it's not possible to write notes in the margins of most books. For the time being, that function is limited to a selection that's made up of journals and puzzle books such as crosswords and sudoku ones. In fiction and non-fiction books, you'll need to hold the stylus against the screen to highlight a word or phrase and add notes there. If that's not an issue for you, we reckon you can't go too far wrong with the Kindle Scribe.

