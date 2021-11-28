AMC and Sony will hand out NFTs to 'Spider-Man' advance ticket buyers

AMC is extending its fondness for the blockchain to the freebies you get with ticket pre-orders. The theater chain and Sony Pictures are giving away 86,000 NFTs to Stubs Premiere, A-List and Investor Connect members who buy or reserve tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home showings on December 16th. Redeem a code through a special website and you'll get one of 100 designs available through the more eco-friendly Wax blockchain.

You'll need to order your tickets through the AMC Theatres website or mobile app when pre-orders launch on November 29th. If you qualify, you'll get your code on December 22nd and will have until March 1st, 2022 to claim the NFT.

This is a first for AMC, but not shocking. On top of the company's existing crypto enthusiasm, chief Adam Aron said moviegoers and shareholders were "calling" for NFTs. This could also be considered an experiment — AMC and Sony will find out how many viewers are eager to own a purely digital collectible. There are no guarantees the promo will translate to stronger ticket sales, but this might become relatively commonplace if there's enough interest.