AMC plans to open two-thirds of its theaters by September 3rd

AMC once planned to open theaters in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic with a mask-optional policy, but backtracked on that idea after a backlash. Now, the cinema giant has unveiled a new plan to reopen two-thirds of its chains by September 3rd, with 100 locations reopening as early as August 20th. This time, it’s implementing multiple coronavirus measures, requiring masks for customers and employees, while enforcing reduced auditorium capacities, enhanced cleaning and social distancing standards.
“Masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theater,” according to AMC’s website. “Your mask must cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly around your face and chin. Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable at this time.” The company added that it would sell masks at the theater for a dollar.