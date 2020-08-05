AMC plans to open two-thirds of its theaters by September 3rd

AMC said the rest of its locations will reopen when local governments allow it, but didn’t provide any more details. All its cinemas in Europe and the Middle East will be open by August 26th.

Once they reopen, theaters will feature new films like the latest X-Men installment and Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated Tenet. AMC will fill out its slate with classic and older movies like Back to the Future and Black Panther, adding that “more new movies will be released through September and the fall.” It also promised perks for customers like $5 food and beverage specials.

Despite the extra protective measures, many folks might still not be willing to sit indoors for hours with a crowd of people. The pandemic is still far from under control in the US, and scientists now fear it may spread through the air over distances of at least 16 feet, according to a recent report.