AMD and Microsoft issue fixes for Ryzen CPU slowdowns on Windows 11

The patches should resolve processor performance issues.
Kris Holt
10.21.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 21st, 2021
news, gear, fix, pc, microsoft, ryzen, cpu, personal computing, patch, windows 11, windows, amd, bug
AMD Ryzen 5000G series CPU
AMD

Shortly after Microsoft released Windows 11 earlier this month, AMD warned that the OS could slow down apps on systems with Ryzen processors. The chipmaker promised to fix the bugs, and now AMD and Microsoft have issued patches that should do just that.

The latest chipset driver (version 3.10.08.506) should take care of the UEFI CPPC2 issue, which in some cases didn't "preferentially schedule threads on a processor’s fastest core," AMD said. That could have slowed down apps that are sensitive to CPU thread performance. AMD noted that the problem was likely more noticeable in more powerful processors with more than eight cores and 65W or higher Thermal Design Power (TDP).

Meanwhile, Microsoft is rolling out a software update tackling a bug that increased L3 cache latency. The issue impacted apps that need quick memory access, which in turn caused CPUs to slow down by up to 15 percent. The patch, Windows 11 update KB5006746, will be available starting today, but at the time of writing, a page containing instructions for installing it isn't yet live. You should be able to install it via Windows Update too.

