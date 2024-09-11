Americans used 100 trillion megabytes of wireless data last year

Americans utilized more wireless data last year than ever before, using over 100 trillion megabytes throughout 2023, Reuters reports. This record number represented a 36 percent or 26 trillion MB boost from 2022, according to an industry survey. The number of wireless connections also grew in 2023 to 558 million — a six percent jump over 2022.

Interestingly, these increases were fuelled more by new advancements than traditional outlets. Americans spent about 100 billion fewer minutes talking on the phone than the year prior and maintained a similar amount of text messaging. Instead, technology such as drones, space missions, self-driving vehicles and precision agriculture seemed to have moved the needle.

However, in the US, there is continued uncertainty over how to find new spectrum for wireless communication. According to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA) CEO Meredith Attwell Baker, "to continue to meet the insatiable demand for wireless, drive innovation, and support America's economic competitiveness, the wireless industry needs access to more full-power, licensed spectrum." In November 2023, the White House established the National Spectrum Strategy to improve spectrum access and management.