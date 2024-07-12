Analogue’s latest limited-edition Pocket consoles are made out of aluminum

Analogue just announced a forthcoming limited edition of its popular retro Pocket console. This one boasts an exterior made entirely out of attractive machined aluminum. It looks pretty dang cool. It also costs $500, which is almost $300 more than the non-aluminum Analogue Pocket.

Analogue promises that “every single piece” is “entirely CNC’d from aluminum.” The company also says it will be available in “highly limited quantities'' with orders going live on July 15 at 11AM ET. Past as prologue, these limited editions sell out quickly. If you want one, make sure to set a reminder or an alarm to join the queue, as Analogue says these consoles will never be sold again. They will be available in four anodized colors, including natural metal, indigo and black.

Analogue Pocket - Aluminum Limited Editions.



Available in highly limited quantities.



Entirely CNC'd from aluminum. Every single piece.



$499.99



On sale: July 15, 8am PDT.

Shipping: July 17, 2024.



See more info at: https://t.co/QrEZEq0631 pic.twitter.com/s23kMl2ANw — Analogue (@analogue) July 12, 2024

Other than the aluminum exterior, which does look great, this is the exact same console that’s been around since 2021. It allows people to play actual Game Boy cartridges and other carts, with the right adapters, on a handheld console with some modern flourishes. It typically costs $220, so you are paying a whole lot for aluminum.

It’s worth noting that rival companies like Retroid have also made metal versions of its consoles, but the markup has been minimal. It’s also worth noting that these other metal consoles don’t look nearly as cool as the aluminum Analogue Pocket. You get what you pay for, I guess.