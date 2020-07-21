A bunch of Anker accessories are on sale today at Amazon

Some of the best deals are on Anker’s charging cables — you can get a pack of three Powerline MFi-certified Lightning to USB-A cables for $30, or one MFi-certified Lightning to USB-C cable for $15. The braided nylon design of the Powerline cables make it much less likely that they’ll fray or break, and Apple’s MFi certification means they will work as advertised with iPhones and iPads. If you don’t need a Lightning cable, Anker has a number of other Powerline accessories on sale including a three-pack of USB-C to A cables for $14.

Another good deal cuts the price of Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds from $40 to $33. These made it into our back-to-school buying guide thanks to their affordable price, decent audio quality and comfortable design. Anker’s tiny earbuds will fit comfortably into most ears thanks to their removable, interchangeable tips and their sweat-proof design makes them great workout companions. They don’t have noise-cancellation, but they do a decent job blocking out ambient sound. They also have a great battery life — at least five hours of playtime on a single charge (although I’ve gotten longer in my use), plus 15 additional hours with their included charging case.

Some other solid devices on sale include the PowerCore Essential 20,000mAh power bank for $32, down from $60. Not only is that a good power bank, but it comes with an AC adapter and a USB-C to C cable to ensure you get the fastest charge possible. Anker’s PowerPort III Mini 30W PIQ USB-C charger is on sale for $19 and you can get its Qi-certified PowerPort wireless charging pad for only $10.

