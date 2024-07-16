Anker Prime Day deals: Deep discounts on chargers, accessories, speakers and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Now that Amazon Prime Day has arrived, it's a good idea to check your charging gear to see if you need to upgrade any old tech or add to your stash. Anker charging gear is on sale as part of the Prime Day deals. All kinds of accessories from power banks to USB-C adapters to wireless chargers are on sale for the shopping event, with many of devices down to record-low prices. Anker sales come and go throughout the year, but these Anker Prime Day deals present a good opportunity to pick up the gear you rely on the most at some of the lowest prices we'll see all year.

In addition to some of the best chargers, a bunch of other Anker gadgets have been discounted as well. Key among them are some of our favorite robot vacuums and portable speakers. We've collected the best Anker Prime Day deals below so you don't have to go searching through them.

Let's start with power banks, since a number of our top picks for the best power banks are on sale for Prime Day. The Anker Prime Power Bank 200W has dropped to a great sale price for Prime Day, and this model includes its special charging base (not needed to use the bank, but a nice add-on to have, particularly when you can get it at a discount). It's got a premium design complete with a built-in display that shows how many watts of power are flowing out to each device you're charging, plus the overall charge remaining in the brick itself. The power bank has two USB-C and one USB-A port, and the base includes a few extra connectors as well.

Also on sale is our favorite compact battery pack for Android: this 5K power bank has a flip-out USB-C connector that makes it easy to power up Android phones (and the latest iPhones) while on the go. For those who feel more secure with a plugged-in charger rather than a magnetic or wireless one, this power bank is a good option.

Anker Prime Power Bank 200W, 20,000mAh $129 $185 Save $56 See at Amazon

Anker 3-in-1 Portable iPhone Charger, 10,000mAh $32 $45 Save $13 See at Amazon

Anker Nano iPhone 15 Portable Charger $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

As for standard chargers, there are plenty of solid gadgets to choose from at compelling sale prices. The Anker 313 wireless charging stand is hard to beat in this Prime Day deal if you're just looking for a basic wireless charger at a low price that can reliably power up your phone, be it an iPhone or Android device. While most will put their phone in portrait mode on this stand, it also supports charging in landscape mode as well, in case you want to watch videos while powering up.

You can never have too many good AC chargers, and a few of Anker's higher-wattage models have been discounted. This 67W USB-C charger includes two USB-C and one USB-A port, and the AC prongs fold up when you're not using it. For more simultaneous charging, this 150W USB-C adapter includes three USB-C and one USB-A port and can power most mobile devices at fast speeds, including laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Anker Prime GaN 67W USB C Charger $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Anker 747 GaNPrime 150W USB C Charger $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

iPhone users will want to check out the MagSafe options on sale today, which include our top MagSafe pick in our guide to the best power banks. Anker's 10K MagGo power bank is Qi-certified and a big improvement on previous versions thanks to that new certification. In our testing, it brought an iPhone 15 back from near dead to half full in 45 minutes, and its 10,000mAh capacity allows it to still have enough juice left for a decent charge after that. The small display on one edge shows the percentage charge left in the bank and the amount of time left before the power bank itself is refilled when you're charging it.

This model also has a strong MagSafe connection, so you won't have to worry about it falling off if you're a little rough with your iPhone while using it. Plus, it has a handy kickstand that lets you more comfortable do things like FaceTime or watch videos while it's working its magic.

Other MagSafe options include a couple of multi-device charging stations: this 3-in-1 station can handle an iPhone, Apple Watch and pair of AirPods simultaneously and the fact that it folds down to about the size of a deck of cards makes it an excellent option for frequent travelers. This cube-shaped model is more stationary, but it handles the same three devices at once and it comes with the necessary 30W AC adapter needed for optimal charging speeds.

Anker MagGo Qi2 Certified 15W Power Bank $63 $90 Save $27 See at Amazon

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 Certified Charging Station $88 $110 Save $22 See at Amazon

Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe (15W Max) $112 $150 Save $38 See at Amazon

When it comes to robot vacuums, Anker makes a number of relatively affordable options. But our top ultra-budget pick in our best budget robot vacuum guide is a steal at this Prime Day price. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max did a good job cleaning all floor types in our testing, and it's slim profile allows it to more easy get underneath furniture like side tables and couches — something most other robovacs can't do.

The main thing to know about the 11S Max is that it doesn't have Wi-Fi connectivity like our other top picks for the best robot vacuums do. That's not necessarily a bad thing, especially since the 11S Max comes with a remote that lets you do things like change vacuum modes and set cleaning schedules.

Anker Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max $130 $250 Save $120 See at Amazon

Two of our top picks for the best portable Bluetooth speakers have dropped in price for Prime Day as well. The Soundcore Motion 300 offers bright, punchy audio in a compact, IPX7-rated design. In addition to support for hi-res audio using the LDAC codec for Android users, this model also works with Anker's Soundcore companion app for EQ customization.

As for the Soundcore Motion+, it has bright, bassy output plus Qualcomm aptX support for hi-res audio. It, too, has IPX7 water resistance, and its design is better suited for those who prefer a bit more heft in their speakers. It has a metal front speaker grille plus a soft-touch, rubberized exterior, and you're getting a 3.5mm aux input for wired connections, too.

Soundcore Motion 300 $60 $80 Save $20 See at Amazon

Soundcore Motion+ $69 $86 Save $17 See at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.