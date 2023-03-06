Anker Soundcore speakers are up to 30 percent off in Amazon sale The Motion+ is now $75, down from $107.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you're looking to purchase a decent speaker, now may be the time. The Anker Soundcore Motion+ Speaker is currently 30 percent off on Amazon — down from $107 to $75 — as part of a wider Amazon sale on Anker's portable speakers.

Engadget rated the Soundcore Motion+ as one of the best portable speakers for 2023 thanks to its level of sound quality for the price. It creates a clear bassy sound while also allowing for customization with six EQ modes controllable from your phone. The Bluetooth 5.0 speaker has a battery life of 12 hours, long enough for any late nights. Plus, it also offers with a 3.5mm AUX input for further listening options. The Motion+ is IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can keep pumping out tunes even if submerged in water for a half hour.

Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker The Anker Soundcore Motion+ Speaker, with its waterproof rating, 12 hours of battery and AUX input is a solid buy at its usual price of $107. With a $32 discount, this Engadget pick is hard to ignore. $75 at Amazon

It's round, thin frame certainly makes it one of the sleeker options of the Anker Soundcore family. Though right now only the black style is on sale, with the red and blue editions each available for $111.

Two other Anker Soundcore speakers are also on sale if you're looking for something a bit cheaper. The Anker Soundcore Mini has a small discount, down from $24 to $20. Its features include 15 hours of playtime, FM-radio, and a noise-cancelling microphone. Plus, it's size makes transporting it a little more convenient than the Motion+ if you plan to regularly be on the go.

For a little more money you can get the Anker Soundcore Flare Mini at $30. For an extra $10, it's probably the better option of the two if you plan on having a lot of outdoor parties this summer, especially near water, since this speaker is also IPX7 waterproof. Plus, it has nice LED lights and 360 degree sound.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.