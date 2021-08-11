Anova's Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is half price at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're looking for a holiday gift for that budding chef in your life (or if you want another useful tool in your own kitchen), it's worth taking a look at Anova's Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro. The gadget, which aims to make sous vide cooking a breeze, is currently $200 on Amazon — $199 off the regular price. It's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen for the gizmo, which was $199, but it's not far off at all.

The sous vide cooking method requires putting food in a sealed bag and placing it in water. The Precision Cooker Pro, which attaches to your pot, maintains precise temperatures and keeps circulating the water to ensure your food cooks evenly. The idea is that you should have perfectly cooked food every time without having to keep a close eye on it.

You can adjust the settings using Anova's companion app or the on-device controls. The app has thousands of free recipe suggestions as well, so you'll always have something new to try.

The Precision Cooker Pro is Anova's most powerful sous vide device. It can heat up to 20 gallons of water using 1,200 watts of power. Anova says the device can run for up to 10,000 hours before shutting down. It's a fairly sturdy machine too. The Precision Cooker Pro is made with stainless steel and should withstand accidental drops. It's IPX-7 rated as well, so if you dunk it in water by mistake, it should still work.

