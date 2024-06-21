Antstream will be the iPhone’s first official game streaming app

Months after Apple opened the App Store to game-streaming apps, the iPhone is about to get its first one. Retro gaming platform Antstream will arrive on iOS on June 27. Cult of Mac first reported on the news.

Antstream Arcade offers over 1,300 retro games from old-school platforms like Atari consoles, Commodore 64, DOS and arcade. It even has a few PS1 games, but its fare is less Metal Gear Solid and more… Hogs of War. You can browse Antstream’s current library here.

Although Apple cited developer feedback for its loosening of rules, you can likely thank the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Designed to boost competition and prevent the all-too-common consumer-hostile practices in Big Tech, the DMA’s regulations went into effect in 2023. Earlier this year, Apple said it would begin allowing developers to submit single apps that stream entire libraries of games, something it had previously resisted.

Antstream typically costs $5 monthly or $40 annually, but Cult of Mac reports that it will launch with an introductory offer of $4 per month or $30 for a year. You can check out the company’s website to see if it’s worth it before it launches next week.