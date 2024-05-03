Apex Legends is getting a solo mode for the first time in five years

Apex Legends will soon offer a Solos mode for the first time since 2019, even though developer Respawn Entertainment said earlier this year it had no plans to let players run amok in the battle by themselves again. When the next season starts, Solos will replace the Duos mode for six weeks.

The game is designed and tuned for squads of three, but Respawn recently told reporters that it "wanted to acknowledge the growing interest in Solos from our players," many of whom were looking for new ways to play the game. Running the mode for half of season 21 will give the developers a chance to gain plenty of feedback from players. Perhaps that could help them figure out if Solos could become a more permanent fixture.

"With growing demand from players and a desire on the team to explore the concept again with everything we've learned since the mode's last appearance in 2019, Upheaval felt like the right time to reintroduce a Solos experience to Apex," events lead Mike Button said.

To compensate for the lack of support from teammates, the revived Solos mode will have three unique features. If you're eliminated in the first four rounds, you'll be able to use a one-time respawn token to rejoin the action. Any unused tokens after the fourth circle closes are converted to Evo, which is used for shields and ability upgrades. The idea behind this, according to the developers, is to encourage players to be more engaged in the early going.

Respawn has also created a mechanic for Solos called Battle Sense. This gives you an audio and visual cue whenever an enemy is within 50 meters. Last but not least, you'll heal passively when you're out of combat. It'll take a moment for the gradual health regeneration to start, but you can skip that initial timer by securing a kill. You'll still be able to use med kits and such to heal manually. Respawn is making some other tweaks for Solos, including adding fully kitted-out weapons, adjusting circle sizes and reducing the lobby size from 60 to 50 players.

Respawn Entertainment/EA

Alongside some map, cosmetic, balance and ranked changes, there'll be a new legend for players to check out. Alter hails from another dimension and that plays into her kit. She can create portals through walls, ceilings and floors.

The Void Passage ability can be fired from some distance away and it has a maximum depth of 20 meters, so it can't go through mountains. After going through a portal, you'll have a few seconds of safety to assess your surroundings and prepare for a fight if need be. Allies and enemies can use the portals too, so Void Passage can open up all kinds of opportunities for flanking and rotations.

With her passive ability, Alter is able to see death boxes through walls and snatch an item from one. Alter's ultimate is called Void Nexus. This drops a device that you and your teammates can interact with remotely, even while knocked down. Doing so will teleport you back to the regroup point. However, enemies have a short window to follow you. Alter's upgrades include the ability to see enemy health bars while moving through a portal.

You'll be able to check out the revived Apex Legends Solos mode and play as Alter when the Upheaval season starts on May 7.