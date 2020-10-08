The 11-inch iPad Pro returns to an all-time low at Amazon

The sale is for the 2020 iPad Pro models, so you’re getting the latest Pro-level tablets with their top-tier features. This year’s iPad Pros actually have a lot in common with last year’s models — their designs are almost the same and they run on Apple’s A12Z Bionic chipset. The 2020 models have a couple of differences, though, including an octa-core GPU, an added ultrawide camera and a new LiDAR sensor. The former two pieces of hardware make the latest iPad Pros better at handling AR applications, which at this point, will only mean a ton for those working with and developing such programs.

But beyond that, the iPad Pros are the closest things to laptop replacements that Apple has made. They have strong performance, which makes working in even laborious apps like Lightroom a breeze, lovely 120Hz displays, Apple Pencil support and the latest iPadOS features like trackpad input and Split View.

Choosing between the previous-gen and the current-gen iPad Pros can be a tough decision considering they are very similar. But this sale is an excellent one on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro, and since it seems to come around rarely, we recommend grabbing it if you’ve wanted a powerful tablet. But if you think you can safely skip the AR improvements, B&H Photo continues to have the previous-gen iPad Pros on sale.

